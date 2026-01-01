Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, push start/remote start, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate & more. Runs excellent. $1800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4WD w/Navi, 177k $7990   ///    2017 Jeep Compass 4WD, Leather/Moon, 158k $8990     </p>

2016 Ford Escape

158,133 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
13470784

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1768403858
  2. 1768403855
  3. 1768403856
  4. 1768403858
  5. 1768403855
  6. 1768403855
  7. 1768403858
  8. 1768403855
  9. 1768403851
  10. 1768403850
  11. 1768403856
  12. 1768403853
  13. 1768403851
  14. 1768403852
  15. 1768403850
  16. 1768403854
  17. 1768403851
  18. 1768403850
  19. 1768403850
  20. 1768403852
  21. 1768403854
  22. 1768403854
  23. 1768403852
  24. 1768403850
  25. 1768403858
  26. 1768403859
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J97GUB76805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, push start/remote start, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate & more. Runs excellent. $1800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4WD w/Navi, 177k $7990   ///    2017 Jeep Compass 4WD, Leather/Moon, 158k $8990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 158,133 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GLS Apple Carplay/GPS/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GLS Apple Carplay/GPS/P-Moon 141,937 KM $7,600 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch 170,101 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Ford Escape