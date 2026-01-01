$9,800+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Navi, Cam/Sensors, Pano-Roof, push start/remote start, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate & more. Runs excellent. $1800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4WD w/Navi, 177k $7990 /// 2017 Jeep Compass 4WD, Leather/Moon, 158k $8990
