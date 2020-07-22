2016 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Remote start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, h.mirr., all power. No accidents, nonsmoker, spotless inside/out. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Subaru Forester Convenience, 128k $11800
2015 Chevi Equinox LT, w/Navi/Backup Cam/Leather, 112k $11800
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1