Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fiesta

52,590 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

52,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8624480
  • Stock #: pdc027
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ4GM155576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,590 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillaty, USB, all power, keyless entry. Like new all around. SUPER ECONOMICAL. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2016 Ford Fiesta SE
 52,590 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 239,655 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 170,445 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory