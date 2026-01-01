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<p>TOP OF THE LINE. Luxury, comfort, performance. <mark class=HxTRcb data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-processed=true>2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 231 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque</mark>. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and an estimated 22 city/31 hwy MPG. Key features include 18-inch wheels, leather sport seats, a Sony 12-speaker audio system. Everything in perfect working order. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.</p>

2016 Ford Fusion

213,155 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13998306

2016 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
213,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D92GR181200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,155 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE. Luxury, comfort, performance. 2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 231 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and an estimated 22 city/31 hwy MPG. Key features include 18-inch wheels, leather sport seats, a Sony 12-speaker audio system. Everything in perfect working order. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Ford Fusion