$6,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
2016 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn Titanium AWD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,155 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE. Luxury, comfort, performance. 2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 231 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and an estimated 22 city/31 hwy MPG. Key features include 18-inch wheels, leather sport seats, a Sony 12-speaker audio system. Everything in perfect working order. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.
Vehicle Features
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)