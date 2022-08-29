Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

126,032 KM

Details Features

$20,700

+ tax & licensing
$20,700

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

2016 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK V6

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,700

+ taxes & licensing

126,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9141457
  Stock #: MIKE
  VIN: 1FA6P8AM5G5324943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Air Conditioned Seats
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

