$20,700+ tax & licensing
$20,700
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2016 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK V6
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,700
+ taxes & licensing
126,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9141457
- Stock #: MIKE
- VIN: 1FA6P8AM5G5324943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,032 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Air Conditioned Seats
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
