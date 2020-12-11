2016 Ford Transit

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3.7 litre Gas, Loaded with all options, Shelving, divider, new tires, excellent shape inside and out, sold fully certified. Runs and drives like new, no accidents, clean carfax.
Email to set up appointment, Covid rules we are available by appointment only. Email us and we will call you back.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6