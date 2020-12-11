Menu
2016 Ford Transit

218,824 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

250

2016 Ford Transit

250

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6333251
  • Stock #: 4663
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YM8GKA05239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 218,824 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 litre Gas, Loaded with all options, Shelving, divider,  new tires, excellent shape inside and out, sold fully certified. Runs and drives like new, no accidents, clean carfax.

 

Email to set up appointment, Covid rules we are available by appointment only. Email us and we will call you back.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-XXXX

416-249-2277

