This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Toronto.



The GMC Sierra 3500HD fully delivers on everything that could ever be desired in a work truck. A new upper echelon for GMC work duty toughness, the 2016 Sierra 3500HD boasts a high maximum towing weight amount and up to 23,200 pounds (when properly equipped) thanks to its durable and powerful engines. The GMC Sierra HD received a full redesign for 2015, with a more mature exterior design and an intuitive interior. GMC has done its best to increase connectivity in the new GMC Sierra HD and the new truck is now packed full with modern amenities. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 59363 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. Featuring the best of everything, this amazing truck comes with unique exterior styling, signature aluminum wheels, heated and ventilated power memory seats, a Bose premium audio system with bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, a rear view camera and a long list of additional safety equipment!! Check it out today. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen.



Seating Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Remote Engine Start

Additional Features Navigation

Touch Screen

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Pickup box

Bose Sound with 6 speaker system (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats).

Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Pedals, power-adjustable

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Bumper, front, body-colour

Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable

Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)

Chassis, single rear wheel

Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)

Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case

Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Rear View

Console, floor mounted, reconfigurable with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging

Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)

GVWR, 11,000 lbs. (4990 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35943 model and (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)

Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (...

Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI E85-compatible, FlexFuel capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10,000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), (GVWR 10,000 lbs. or above ...

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Term...

