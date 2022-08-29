Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

109,700 KM

Details

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

EX CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Honda CR-V

EX CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

109,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176683
  • VIN: 2hkrm4h58gh134898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 109,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS .. AWD FOR GREAT TRACTION AND HANDLING...EXCELLENT CONDITION, NON SMOKER , WELL EQUIPPED EX WITH DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS AND MIRROR, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER MOONROOF , ALLOY WHEELS, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE . SERVICED AND CERTIFIED $ 24990 PLUS HST AND LIC NO ADDITIONAL FEES OR CHARGES.. BANK FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

