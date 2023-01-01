$17,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$17,987
+ taxes & licensing
252,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464625
- Stock #: GL807567
- VIN: 5J6RM4H98GL807567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GL807567
- Mileage 252,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded - Super clean
Power - Heated - Memory Seats
Lane Assist with Honda Sensing
Lane Departure
Collision Avoidance System
Navigation
Honda Multi Media
Bluetooth Audio and Telematics
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8