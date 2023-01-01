Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

252,102 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Certified and Serviced

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

252,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464625
  • Stock #: GL807567
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H98GL807567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GL807567
  • Mileage 252,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded - Super clean

Power - Heated - Memory Seats 
Lane Assist with Honda Sensing 
Lane Departure 
Collision Avoidance System 
Navigation 
Honda Multi Media 
Bluetooth Audio and Telematics 
Multi Function Steering Wheel 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

