<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Loaded, a/c, heated seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, cruise, remote start, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Price includes new tires & brakes all around. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, 187k $4990 </p>

2016 Hyundai Accent

133,745 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

12017329

2016 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,745KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AEXGU963251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,745 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, a/c, heated seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, cruise, remote start, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Price includes new tires & brakes all around. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, 187k $4990 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Hyundai Accent