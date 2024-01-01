$7,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn Auto GL
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,745 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
Loaded, a/c, heated seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, cruise, remote start, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Price includes new tires & brakes all around. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, 187k $4990
Vehicle Features
