FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

Fully loaded, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, GPS, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, heated seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. 2 sets of rims/tires. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2106 Kia Rio EX, Backup Cam/P-Moon, 151k  $7500

2016 Hyundai Accent

141,937 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent

GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims

13165403

2016 Hyundai Accent

GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhcu5ae0gu271034

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,937 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

Fully loaded, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, GPS, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, heated seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. 2 sets of rims/tires. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2106 Kia Rio EX, Backup Cam/P-Moon, 151k  $7500   

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Hyundai Accent