2016 Hyundai Accent
GLS Apple Carplay/P-Moon/Winter tires/rims
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
141,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhcu5ae0gu271034
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,937 KM
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
Fully loaded, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, GPS, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, heated seats, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. 2 sets of rims/tires. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2106 Kia Rio EX, Backup Cam/P-Moon, 151k $7500
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
