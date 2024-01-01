Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c/climate control, Backup Cam/sensors, push start, BS assist, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, remote start, heated/p/leather, tinted & more. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, only 99k $10600     ///     2016 Chevi Cruze LT, only 83k $10800   </p>

2016 Hyundai Sonata

143,638 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS Special Edition

2016 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS Special Edition

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,638KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF8GH414540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,638 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c/climate control, Backup Cam/sensors, push start, BS assist, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, remote start, heated/p/leather, tinted & more. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, only 99k $10600     ///     2016 Chevi Cruze LT, only 83k $10800   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Sonata