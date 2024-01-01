$10,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS Special Edition
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,638 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c/climate control, Backup Cam/sensors, push start, BS assist, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, remote start, heated/p/leather, tinted & more. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, only 99k $10600 /// 2016 Chevi Cruze LT, only 83k $10800
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
