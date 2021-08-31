Menu
2016 Infiniti Q70

226,800 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Q70L / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE / RARE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

226,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8066791
  • Stock #: PT0550
  • VIN: JN1BY1PR7GM720106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! What a rare gem we have here that just arrived at our store. This absolutely immaculate condition Infinit Q70L is a local Ontario car with just 1 previous owner. It looks and drives as well as it did when it first left the showroom. If you're looking for a rare clean, luxury vehicle that has tons of road presence, comfort and style then this is the car for you. This one is loaded with all options and is even more rare with the V6 AWD configuration. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended Warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

TECH PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

