$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX60
AWD LUXURY Adaptive cruise/Accident Alert/Dual DVD
2016 Infiniti QX60
AWD LUXURY Adaptive cruise/Accident Alert/Dual DVD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line, all luxury options: Accident avoidance, Lane departure, Navi, 360 Cam, Dual DVD, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, heated/cooled/memory seats front & rear, heated steering, p/gate, remote start, lots more. Excellent cond. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Infinity QX60, 180k $7990 /// 2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD 7 pass. 164k $11990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)