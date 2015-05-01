$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr High Altitude
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,506 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. All maint. records. Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise & more, Super clean int. Runs perfect. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Chevi Equinox LT AWD, 141k $8990 /// 2016 Jeep Renegade LIMITED, only 99k $11500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)