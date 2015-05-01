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<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. All maint. records. Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise & more, Super clean int. Runs perfect. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Chevi Equinox LT AWD, 141k $8990    ///    2016 Jeep Renegade LIMITED, only 99k $11500</p>

2016 Jeep Patriot

176,506 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
14162605

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr High Altitude

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
176,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB4GD626020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,506 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. All maint. records. Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise & more, Super clean int. Runs perfect. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2016 Chevi Equinox LT AWD, 141k $8990    ///    2016 Jeep Renegade LIMITED, only 99k $11500

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Jeep Patriot