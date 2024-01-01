2016 Jeep Renegade

Menu
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keless. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.      

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500 Sport AWD, 183k $8500   ///   2018 Kia Soul LX, auto 153k $8990    

Over 20 SUVs in stock

178,137 KM

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

VIN zaccjaaw5gpc57149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc019
  • Mileage 178,137 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keless. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.      

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500 Sport AWD, 183k $8500   ///   2018 Kia Soul LX, auto 153k $8990    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

2016 Jeep Renegade