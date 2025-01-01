Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  & get FREE WINTER TIRES !!!    </p><p>FULL MAINT. RECORDS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.      </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500 Sport AWD, 183k $7990   ///   2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8800    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2016 Jeep Renegade

178,178 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport

12168324

2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,178KM
Excellent Condition
VIN zaccjaaw5gpc57144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,178 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  & get FREE WINTER TIRES !!!    

FULL MAINT. RECORDS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.      

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500 Sport AWD, 183k $7990   ///   2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8800    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Jeep Renegade