Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>FULL MAINT. RECORDS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Sattelite Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Super economical & spasious. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTI</p>

2016 Jeep Renegade

178,650 KM

Details Description Features

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay

Watch This Vehicle
12874706

2016 Jeep Renegade

Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1755459748
  2. 1755459748
  3. 1755459747
  4. 1755459746
  5. 1755459748
  6. 1755459747
  7. 1755459747
  8. 1755459747
  9. 1755459748
  10. 1755459748
  11. 1755459747
  12. 1755459746
  13. 1755459747
  14. 1755459747
  15. 1755459747
  16. 1755459747
  17. 1755459746
  18. 1755459745
  19. 1755459748
  20. 1755459746
  21. 1755459747
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN zaccjaaw5gpc57143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,650 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

FULL MAINT. RECORDS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Sattelite Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Super economical & spasious. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs excellent. CERTI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE 148,555 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 207,640 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD 206,150 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Jeep Renegade