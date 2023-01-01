$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima
4DR SDN LX+
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
97,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10202046
- VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG089854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # pdc039
- Mileage 97,600 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, push start, smart no key entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sirius XM, p/heated seats & steering wheel, alloys & more. Nonsmoker, looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
