Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

97,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX+

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1689825970
  2. 1689825971
  3. 1689825971
  4. 1689825971
  5. 1689825971
  6. 1689825971
  7. 1689825971
  8. 1689825970
  9. 1689825970
  10. 1689825970
  11. 1689825971
  12. 1689825971
  13. 1689825970
  14. 1689825970
  15. 1689825970
  16. 1689825970
  17. 1689825971
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10202046
  • Stock #: pdc039
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG089854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc039
  • Mileage 97,600 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

LOW KM !!!   Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, push start, smart no key entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sirius XM, p/heated seats & steering wheel, alloys & more. Nonsmoker, looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2009 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 171,766 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 163,725 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 149,725 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory