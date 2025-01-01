Menu
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, keyless entry & more. Brand new pads/rotors all around. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED, valid safety. Buy today, drive today !!!   FIRM PRICE. Winter tires/rims avail. for $300.    

Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent EX, 141k $7990   ///    2006 Honda Civic LX, 151k $6500

2016 Kia Rio

151,465 KM

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Rio

EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam

13165691

2016 Kia Rio

EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,465KM
VIN knadn5a32g6740277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,465 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, keyless entry & more. Brand new pads/rotors all around. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED, valid safety. Buy today, drive today !!!   FIRM PRICE. Winter tires/rims avail. for $300.    

Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent EX, 141k $7990   ///    2006 Honda Civic LX, 151k $6500

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Kia Rio