2016 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES !!!
Loaded, 7 pass., h/seats, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, fogs, keyless. Economical & spacious. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 7 pass. 179k $8990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1