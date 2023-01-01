Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

150,625 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr 3.3L LX+ 7-Seater

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1688266393
  2. 1688266393
  3. 1688266393
  4. 1688266393
  5. 1688266392
  6. 1688266393
  7. 1688266393
  8. 1688266392
  9. 1688266393
  10. 1688266393
  11. 1688266392
  12. 1688266392
  13. 1688266393
  14. 1688266392
  15. 1688266393
  16. 1688266392
  17. 1688266392
  18. 1688266393
  19. 1688266393
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,625KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136865
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: 5xypgda5xgg126303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,625 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/smart no key entry, rear air/heat, heated/p/seats, fogs & more…  Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Kia Sorento SX Luxury, 176k $12800   

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2016 Kia Sorento AWD...
 150,625 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 157,985 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 152,130 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory