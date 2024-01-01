$9,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L Turbo LX+
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,707 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES !!!
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, PDC, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, push start/smart keyless entry & more. Super spacious, great fuel economy. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990 /// 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4WD, only 111k $9800
Over 20 SUVs in stock
