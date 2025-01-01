Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%     </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. 2 sets of rims/tires. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, PDC, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, push start/smart keyless entry & more. Super spacious, great fuel economy. Runs excellent. $2500 service just done (incl. new timing chain). UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990    ///    2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4WD, only 111k $9600</p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2016 Kia Sorento

161,707 KM

$9,600

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo LX+ FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS

12124755

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo LX+ FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,707KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5xypg4a12gg029193

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,707 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%     

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. 2 sets of rims/tires. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, PDC, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, push start/smart keyless entry & more. Super spacious, great fuel economy. Runs excellent. $2500 service just done (incl. new timing chain). UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990    ///    2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4WD, only 111k $9600

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Kia Sorento