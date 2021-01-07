Menu
2016 Maserati GranTurismo

9,840 KM

Details Description Features

$98,800

+ tax & licensing
World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Location

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

$98,800

+ taxes & licensing

9,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6448009
  • Stock #: 17628
  • VIN: ZAM45MMA7G0163330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9,840 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Maserati GranTurismo C comes finished in Bianco Eldorado on a Cuoio Leather interior. Powering this vehicle is a 4.7L V8 engine producing 454hp with 384lb-ft of torque mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels! Features, Navigation, parking sensors, heated seats, 20in wheels, Bose audio system, rain sensing wipers and much more! If you are interested in this vehicle please call or visit our showroom for more information! Price does not include applicable taxes.

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. CarProof Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

