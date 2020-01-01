2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES !!!

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Radio. Nonsmoker. UNLIMITED KM FACT. WARRANTEE TILL FEB. 15. 2021. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2018 Kia Forte LX+, auto, 82k $10990

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Steel Wheels Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.