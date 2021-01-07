Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

87,000 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

GX

GX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale



+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6459193
  • Stock #: pdc056
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U74GM281878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Loaded, a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, keyless.New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.

Also avail.  2015 Honda Civic Touring w/Leather/Navi, 94k $11800 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

