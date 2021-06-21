Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

67,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

GS 4dr Sdn Navi/Backup Cam/heated seats

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

67,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7497870
  • Stock #: pdc023
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V77GM237839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW KM !!!   Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats,  all power, keyless, tinted windows. Super economical. CERTIFIED.  COMES WITH BRAND NEW  ALL SEASON TIRES & BRAKES. FIRM PRICE.  

Also avail. 2016 VW Jetta Comfortline, 6 spd 157k $7990   ///   2015 Dodge Dart Aero, 6 spd 129k $5990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

