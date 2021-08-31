Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

94,385 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Navi/Backup Cam/Winter tires & rims

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Navi/Backup Cam/Winter tires & rims

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7717864
  • Stock #: pdc007
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V75GM283637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,385 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  MAZDA DEALER MAINTAINED, WITH RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats,  all power, keyless entry...  Brand new pads/rotors all around.  2 sets of rims & tires. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.  

Also avail. 2016 VW Jetta TSI Comfort, 158k $7990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

