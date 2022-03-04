$8,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
- Listing ID: 8503700
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: 3MZBM1V72GM282607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,725 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless, all power. Clean, no accidents, nonsmoker. Hwy driven. Drives like new. $700 safety service included. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty included.
Also avail. 2015 Mazda3 GS, 171k $8800 /// 2015 Dodge Dart Rallye, 107k $8800
Vehicle Features
