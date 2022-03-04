Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

213,725 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

GS

GS

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

213,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8503700
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V72GM282607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,725 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless, all power. Clean, no accidents, nonsmoker. Hwy driven. Drives like new. $700 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty included. 

Also avail. 2015 Mazda3 GS, 171k $8800   ///   2015 Dodge Dart Rallye, 107k $8800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

