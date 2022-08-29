Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

133,372 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

4dr Sdn Auto GS

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,372KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056929
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V74GM245476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,372 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mazda 3GS model!! **CARPROOF CLEAN!! Excellent gas mileage, low kilometres. Bluetooth, heated seats,back up camera,push button start, power windows,steering wheel controls. Premium sound system!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
