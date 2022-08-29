$17,499+ tax & licensing
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Malfara's Automotive
Office :416-255-5200
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS
Location
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,372KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9056929
- VIN: 3MZBM1V74GM245476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,372 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda 3GS model!! **CARPROOF CLEAN!! Excellent gas mileage, low kilometres. Bluetooth, heated seats,back up camera,push button start, power windows,steering wheel controls. Premium sound system!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
