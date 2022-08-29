Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

169,055 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4DR SDN MAN GS

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

169,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311335
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM240537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,055 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

Fully loaded,  P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, tint, keyless. Well maintained with all service records. NO ACCIDENTS. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

