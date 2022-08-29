$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN MAN GS
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
169,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9311335
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM240537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,055 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, tint, keyless. Well maintained with all service records. NO ACCIDENTS. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
