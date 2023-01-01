$10,500+ tax & licensing
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GS w/P-Moon
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
169,560KM
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: pdc028
- VIN: 3MZBM1V76GM240539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,560 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
NO ACCIDENTS 60 days bumper to bumper warranty !!!
Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, tinted, keyless with 2 key fobs. Well maintained with all service records. Super sharp looking. Drives excellent. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 VW Passat Trendline+, 134k $16800
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
