World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

82,540 KM

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB4GU143123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18984
  • Mileage 82,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-XXXX

416-203-7010

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class