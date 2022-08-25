2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$29,887 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8994829

8994829 Stock #: PFP-256

PFP-256 VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU123096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,325 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.