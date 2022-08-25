$29,887+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sport Accident Free - Certified - Driver Assistance
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$29,887
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8994829
- Stock #: PFP-256
- VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU123096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,325 KM
Vehicle Description
AMG Sport 4Matic
Super clean - Accident Free
Driver Assistance - Active Blind Spot Detection
Park Distronic w/ Rear Camera
Heated Power Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation
Memory Power Heated Sport Seats
LED Auto Adaptive Headlights
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.