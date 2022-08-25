Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

88,325 KM

Details Description Features

C300 4MATIC Sport Accident Free - Certified - Driver Assistance

C300 4MATIC Sport Accident Free - Certified - Driver Assistance

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

88,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8994829
  • Stock #: PFP-256
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU123096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,325 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Sport 4Matic 

Super clean - Accident Free 
Driver Assistance - Active Blind Spot Detection 
Park Distronic w/ Rear Camera 
Heated Power Steering Wheel 
Panoramic Sunroof 
Navigation 
Memory Power Heated Sport Seats 
LED Auto Adaptive Headlights 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

