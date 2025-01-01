$17,800+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wddhf9hb2gb178203
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,125 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Accident avoidance, Navi/Cam/Sensors, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, push start, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
