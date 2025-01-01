Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.9%   </p><p>Fully loaded, Accident avoidance, Navi/Cam/Sensors, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, push start, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

181,125 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

13163017

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wddhf9hb2gb178203

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,125 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

Fully loaded, Accident avoidance, Navi/Cam/Sensors, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, push start, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class