Menu
Account
Sign In
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

67,354 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 10716800
  2. 10716800
  3. 10716800
  4. 10716800
  5. 10716800
  6. 10716800
  7. 10716800
  8. 10716800
  9. 10716800
  10. 10716800
  11. 10716800
  12. 10716800
  13. 10716800
  14. 10716800
  15. 10716800
  16. 10716800
  17. 10716800
  18. 10716800
  19. 10716800
  20. 10716800
  21. 10716800
  22. 10716800
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB2GJ234906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18952
  • Mileage 67,354 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 67,354 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Santorini Black for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Land Rover Evoque SE | Santorini Black 28,900 KM $43,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2009 Nissan Murano SL 207,934 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA