Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

242,090 KM

Details Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1685673869
  2. 1685673868
  3. 1685673869
  4. 1685673869
  5. 1685673869
  6. 1685673869
  7. 1685673869
  8. 1685673869
  9. 1685673868
  10. 1685673868
  11. 1685673869
  12. 1685673868
  13. 1685673869
  14. 1685673869
  15. 1685673869
  16. 1685673868
  17. 1685673868
  18. 1685673868
  19. 1685673868
  20. 1685673869
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
242,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10019070
  • Stock #: pdc011
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP297167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 242,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2017 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 135,617 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac Escala...
 227,300 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 168,335 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory