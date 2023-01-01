Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

180,775 KM

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 170" EXT

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 170" EXT

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234946
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: WD3BE8DD7GP182085

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 180,775 KM

FINANCE FROM 7.9 %   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, p/win., keyless. Well maintained. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

