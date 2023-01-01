$33,500+ tax & licensing
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 170" EXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
180,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10234946
- Stock #: pdc031
- VIN: WD3BE8DD7GP182085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 180,775 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9 %
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, p/win., keyless. Well maintained. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1