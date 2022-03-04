2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $37,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 5 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8589836

8589836 Stock #: pdc032

pdc032 VIN: wd3be7dd6gp184017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 152,575 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.