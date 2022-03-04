Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

152,575 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 One owner/maint. records

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 One owner/maint. records

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8589836
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: wd3be7dd6gp184017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 152,575 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, One local owner, very well  maintained. Clean Carfax, with all service records. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. New tires & brakes just installed. 2 key/fobs. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 MB Sprinter 2500, 298k  $28000  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2010 Land Rover LR2 ...
 132,195 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 202,785 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 234,975 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory