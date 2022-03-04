$37,500+ tax & licensing
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 One owner/maint. records
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
152,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8589836
- Stock #: pdc032
- VIN: wd3be7dd6gp184017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 152,575 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, One local owner, very well maintained. Clean Carfax, with all service records. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. New tires & brakes just installed. 2 key/fobs. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 MB Sprinter 2500, 298k $28000
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
