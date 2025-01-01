Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

203,282 KM

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works

13059032

2016 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,282KM
As Is Condition
VIN WMWXM9C56GT997834

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 203,282 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-255-4420

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2016 MINI Cooper