2016 Nissan Juke

<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. RUATPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500      </p>

118,954 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,954KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV2GT654470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,954 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. RUATPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500      

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

