<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>LOW KM.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500    ///    2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7500   </p>

2016 Nissan Juke

118,954 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11963403

2016 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,954KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV2GT654471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,954 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

LOW KM.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Fiat 500x Sport AWD, 183k $8500    ///    2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

