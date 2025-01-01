Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>LOW KM.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.      </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7800   </p>

2016 Nissan Juke

118,954 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12409926

2016 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1744637825
  2. 1744637831
  3. 1744637828
  4. 1744637827
  5. 1744637830
  6. 1744637829
  7. 1744637831
  8. 1744637829
  9. 1744637830
  10. 1744637826
  11. 1744637830
  12. 1744637830
  13. 1744637831
  14. 1744637826
  15. 1744637825
  16. 1744637825
  17. 1744637830
  18. 1744637826
  19. 1744637824
  20. 1744637825
  21. 1744637826
  22. 1744637831
  23. 1744637830
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,954KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MV2GT654477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,954 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

LOW KM.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start/keyless entry, heated seats & more. Looks & runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.      

Also avail. 2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7800   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS 105,723 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB 132,958 KM $9,600 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 163,546 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Juke