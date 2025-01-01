Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, Blind Spot assist, p/memory/heated  seats & steering wheel, p/gate, remote start, Stepboards & more.  Looks & runs like new. $1500 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail.  2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 238k $7990    </p>

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

184,632 KM

Details

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

13102871

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM1GC632059

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 184,632 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, Blind Spot assist, p/memory/heated  seats & steering wheel, p/gate, remote start, Stepboards & more.  Looks & runs like new. $1500 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail.  2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 238k $7990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Nissan Pathfinder