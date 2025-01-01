$9,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 184,632 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, Blind Spot assist, p/memory/heated seats & steering wheel, p/gate, remote start, Stepboards & more. Looks & runs like new. $1500 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 238k $7990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)