2016 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
- Listing ID: 9038080
- Stock #: pdc038
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC651130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,323 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
3 year/36000km p/train warranty ($3000 p/claim) avail. at half price ($349) $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed. Fully loaded, cold a/c with rear air/heat, Dual roof, Navi, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, PDC, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB. remote start, p/rear gate & more. NO ACCIDENTS. Excellent cond. all around. CERTIFIED.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
