2016 Nissan Pathfinder

173,323 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

173,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9038080
  Stock #: pdc038
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC651130

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 173,323 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

3 year/36000km p/train warranty  ($3000 p/claim)  avail. at half price  ($349) $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed.       Fully loaded, cold a/c with rear air/heat, Dual roof, Navi, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, PDC, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB. remote start, p/rear gate & more.  NO ACCIDENTS. Excellent cond. all around. CERTIFIED.     

 Over 15 SUVs avail. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

