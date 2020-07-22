Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5395337
  • Stock #: pdc058
  • VIN: 1c6rr7lm0gs214495
Sale Price

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary. No accidents, top mechanical cond. Recalls done, particular filter done, $2500 service. CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 198,000 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2011 Saab 9-3 Turbo4
 135,000 KM
$6,600 + tax & lic
2009 Land Rover Rang...
 169,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory