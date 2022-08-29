Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LIMITED

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9134281
  • Stock #: MIKE
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM2GS133671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
6MONTH 10000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Motors

2010 Honda Odyssey 4...
 298,094 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey F...
 139,416 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit
216,904 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Quality Motors

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory