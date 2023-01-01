$22,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9924944
- Stock #: pdc001
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS320164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 156,050 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
MUST SEE !!! Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel, p/h/seats, stepboards, tonoe cover, 20 inch alloys & more. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0Diesel 162k $20800 /// 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L, only 50k $23800
Vehicle Features
