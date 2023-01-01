Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

156,050 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1683474760
  2. 1683474760
  3. 1683474760
  4. 1683474760
  5. 1683474760
  6. 1683474760
  7. 1683474760
  8. 1683474760
  9. 1683474759
  10. 1683474758
  11. 1683474759
  12. 1683474758
  13. 1683474758
  14. 1683474759
  15. 1683474759
  16. 1683474759
  17. 1683474758
  18. 1683474760
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9924944
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS320164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,050 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

MUST SEE !!!  Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering wheel, p/h/seats, stepboards, tonoe cover, 20 inch alloys & more.  NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0Diesel 162k $20800   ///    2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L, only 50k $23800  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2001 BMW 3 Series 32...
 235,575 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz S...
 270,961 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 149,725 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory