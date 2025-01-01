Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, fogs, alloys, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Jeep Compass 4WD, Leather/P-Moon, 158k $8990   ///   2012 Subaru Forester Ltd, 149k $8800    </p>

2016 Subaru Forester

193,832 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

i Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
13310408

2016 Subaru Forester

i Convenience

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1765408413413
  2. 1765408413834
  3. 1765408414237
  4. 1765408414643
  5. 1765408415073
  6. 1765408415491
  7. 1765408415876
  8. 1765408416280
  9. 1765408416696
  10. 1765408417076
  11. 1765408417500
  12. 1765408417902
  13. 1765408418299
  14. 1765408418706
  15. 1765408419119
  16. 1765408419510
  17. 1765408419925
  18. 1765408420329
  19. 1765408420743
  20. 1765408421146
  21. 1765408421546
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,832KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCCC2GH426184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,832 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, fogs, alloys, keyless entry. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Jeep Compass 4WD, Leather/P-Moon, 158k $8990   ///   2012 Subaru Forester Ltd, 149k $8800    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/GPS/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GLS Apple Carplay/GPS/P-Moon 141,937 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Kia Optima LX 144,857 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 197,739 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Subaru Forester